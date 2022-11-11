Marine Corps veteran gifted car to help raise four kids while awaiting wife's immigration from Philippines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A veteran was given life-changing keys to a new ride on Thursday, thanks to Progressive's "Keys to Progress" program, and Enterprise.

James McCoy is a Marine Corps veteran who was evacuated from the Philippines during the pandemic. He served for almost six years.

While his wife awaits processing of her immigration to the U.S., James lives alone with his four children, all under the age of 11. Until Thursday, McCoy has been holding down the fort without any personal vehicle.

Having to take public transportation with four kids in tow is not easy, or sometimes, even possible.

Now, that's changed. Now, he'll be able to get to work, transport himself and his children to doctor appointments, and get to the grocery store.

"Thank you, this means the world to us; this is absolutely a life changer," McCoy said.

James said this gift gives the family freedom.

But as for their first stop? McCoy said he would like to take his kids to the zoo.

2022 marks the tenth year of the Keys to Progress program, and so far, 900 cars have been donated.

