Marine killed days before daughter's birth remembered in photo shoot

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) - A local family was devastated when a father was killed just eleven days before his baby girl was born.

But to remember the Marine who served our country, Jessica Smalling held a photo shoot with her little girl, Aubrey, wrapped in her late husband's uniform.

The photographer, Donna with Snapbean photography in Gallatin, posted the photos to Facebook describing the emotional shoot.

"This precious baby, Aubrey, just lost her daddy 11 days before she was born. Our military and their families give up so much to protect each of us. Always be thankful! This was a sweet and hard session to get through. I love capturing memories for clients to have forever, but I couldn't help but think of my Marine who has served in the Corps for the past 16 years, all of his deployments, and how this could have been my grandchildren. I was so honored that Jessica asked me to do this for her. Keep Jessica and sweet Aubrey in your prayers today and in the days to come. My heart is happy that she will have these images for Aubrey as she grows up."

According to Jessica's Facebook page, Dillon Smalling's cause of death has not yet been determined.