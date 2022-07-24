NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Longtime Nashville broadcaster Mark Howard has passed away. He was found unresponsive at his home on Sunday morning.

Howard joined NewsChannel5 in 1986 after a television stint in Evansville, IN. For the next 20 years, he would be the weekend sports anchor at NewsChannel5.

His booming voice and wry sense of humor caught the attention of viewers but it was his vast sports knowledge that captivated his audience and impressed his colleagues.

He would cover some great moments in sports... the Braves and Twins battle in the 1991 World Series, the Tennessee Lady Vols national championship run in the late 1990s, Dale Earnhardt's incredible Daytona 500 victory, and the Titans playoff run in 2000 culminating with Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta. He also worked for the Nashville Predators as host of the pregame and post-game shows.

After his two decades at Newschannel5, he would spend 21 years with 104.5, 16 of those years as host to "The Wake Up Zone".

He is survived by his wife and two sons. He was 65 years old.

