Mark Howard to be inducted into Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Late Nashville sports media icon Mark Howard is set to be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

The induction was first announced Wednesday on 104.5 The Zone.

Howard became one of the most recognizable voices in Nashville sports media during a career that spanned decades in both television and radio. He worked as a sports anchor at NewsChannel 5 for nearly 20 years before transitioning to sports radio, where he became a fixture on 104.5 The Zone alongside Frank Wycheck and Kevin Ingram on the popular “Wake Up Zone.”

Known for his sharp wit, encyclopedic sports knowledge and outspoken personality, Howard covered everything from Titans football and Predators hockey to high school sports and SEC athletics. Friends and colleagues often described him as fearless, funny and uniquely entertaining on-air.

Howard died in July 2022 at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife and four children.