Mark your calendars for Music City Hockey in Smashville on April 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's something that's out of this world! An animated program right here on NewsChannel 5!

Mark your calendars for next Tuesday, April 1st.

At 6 p.m., you can tune in for a fully animated experience featuring the Preds as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The special program is packed with fun hockey facts and exclusive player interviews making a great experience for families and fans of all ages.

You don't want to miss it!

