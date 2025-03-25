Mark your calendars for Music City Hockey in Smashville on April 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's something that's out of this world! An animated program right here on NewsChannel 5!
Mark your calendars for next Tuesday, April 1st.
At 6 p.m., you can tune in for a fully animated experience featuring the Preds as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The special program is packed with fun hockey facts and exclusive player interviews making a great experience for families and fans of all ages.
You don't want to miss it!
