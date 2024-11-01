Mark your calendars! Wine Down Main Street is this Saturday!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to wine down in Franklin!
The 23rd annual Wine Down Main Street kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 2! The event runs until 10 p.m. and takes place along historic Main Street with more than 20 shops hosting wines from around the world.
You'll be able to taste the wines and also shop and sample food from the area.
Tickets are $91 and includes a souvenir wine glass, wine, beer and food tastings. You can purchase your ticket here. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
