Mars Veterinary Health and Red Cross host joint human and pet blood drive in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mars Veterinary Health and the American Red Cross are teaming up to address shortages in both human and animal blood supplies, hosting a joint blood drive in June at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The initiative, now in its second year, pairs human blood donation events led by the Red Cross with pet blood screenings hosted by the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank. The program operates at 22 locations nationwide and relies on volunteer pet donors to help veterinary teams provide critical transfusions.

Human donors and pet owners can give blood on the same day, though in separate spaces, on June 15 from 12 p.m.–6 p.m. CST at 1569 Mallory Lane, Bldg. 200, Brentwood, Tennessee.

Pet owners can register online. Eligible animals must be healthy, between ages 1 and 8, and meet additional criteria to give blood every 8–12 weeks while under careful monitoring. According to Mars Veterinary Health, each donation has the potential to positively impact the lives of up to 3 pets.

In recognition of National Pet Preparedness Month, attendees will receive pet emergency kits containing checklists and supplies from BluePearl, Banfield Pet Hospital and VCA Animal Hospitals, all part of Mars Veterinary Health's network.

Information on human blood donations can be found on The Red Cross' website.