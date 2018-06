NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A lawsuit was filed against country singer Martina McBride and her husband John over treatment of interns at Blackbird Studio.

The suit claims they used unpaid interns at Blackbird Studio to do non-industry related work such as clean bathrooms, grocery shop and set up and tear down equipment.

The lawsuit even claims John handed a gun to two interns in the middle of the night so they could check and see if an intruder was at their home.

The plaintiff says this violates fair labor practices using unpaid interns to do jobs you would normally pay someone to do.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Blackbird Studios for comment and have not heard back.