Maryville man sentenced for attempting to damage gas pipeline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Maryville man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to attempting to damage an interstate natural gas pipeline facility in Blount County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, 36-year-old Christopher Kyle Duke was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in prison. After serving his sentence, Duke will also spend two years on supervised release.

Federal prosecutors said Duke pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly and willfully acting in a manner intended to damage and attempt to destroy an interstate gas pipeline facility used in interstate or foreign commerce.

Court documents showed that on May 9, 2025, Duke drove to the Enbridge and East Tennessee Natural Gas LLC substation in Maryville. Investigators said he climbed over chain-link and barbed wire fencing surrounding the facility before releasing multiple gas valves, causing a high-pressure emergency release of natural gas that shook the ground.

Authorities also said Duke intentionally damaged equipment used to monitor, meter and regulate natural gas transmission to commercial and residential customers in Blount County.

As part of his sentence, Duke was ordered to pay more than $38,000 in restitution, including $23,236.27 to Enbridge, Inc. and $15,456.12 to Atmos Energy.

The case was investigated by the Maryville Police Department and the FBI.