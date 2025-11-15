Maryville Police officer hospitalized after crash tied to VP JD Vance motorcade route

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville Police officer is in critical condition after a crash Friday evening involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper during a security motorcade for Vice President JD Vance, according to WVLT.

The crash occurred on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Merritt Road in Alcoa and involved a THP trooper and a Maryville Police Department motor unit, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp confirmed the officer’s critical condition and asked the community to keep the officer and loved ones in their thoughts.

“We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers,” said Chief Crisp. “All of us at the Maryville Police Department appreciate the concern and outpouring of support from this incredible community.”

The THP trooper involved was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. Additional details have not been released.

