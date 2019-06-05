Menu

Masked juvenile asks for candy, robs Mapco gas station, police say

Posted: 6:18 AM, Jun 05, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-05 11:40:17Z
Police said they’re looking for a juvenile who robbed a Nashville gas station early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. at a Mapco on Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers said a juvenile wearing a surgical mask came in and asked for candy before eventually pulling a gun on the clerk.

He reportedly grabbed cash and ran toward Mt. Zion Baptist Church, police said.

K9s tried to track him but couldn’t get a good scent because of traffic and weather conditions. A description of the suspect was not immediately known.

