NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said they’re looking for a juvenile who robbed a Nashville gas station early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at a Mapco on Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers said a juvenile wearing a surgical mask came in and asked for candy before eventually pulling a gun on the clerk.

He reportedly grabbed cash and ran toward Mt. Zion Baptist Church, police said.

K9s tried to track him but couldn’t get a good scent because of traffic and weather conditions. A description of the suspect was not immediately known.