NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said they’re looking for a juvenile who robbed a Nashville gas station early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. at a Mapco on Murfreesboro Pike.
Officers said a juvenile wearing a surgical mask came in and asked for candy before eventually pulling a gun on the clerk.
He reportedly grabbed cash and ran toward Mt. Zion Baptist Church, police said.
K9s tried to track him but couldn’t get a good scent because of traffic and weather conditions. A description of the suspect was not immediately known.