Masks no longer required in Clarksville city buildings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Masks are no longer required to be worn inside Clarksville city facilities as of October 19.

The moves comes after a meeting Monday with city officials where a steady, downward trend of COVID-19 cases in the area was acknowledged.

The city strongly encourages wearing masks in crowded area and high-risk settings where social distancing is hard to practice.

“The city’s metrics and key indicators of COVID demonstrate we’re one step closer to going back to enjoying the things we’ve missed over the past 18 months,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

All city buildings will have signage relaxing the previous mask mandate, while saying "mask not required, but highly encouraged."

Mayor Pitts said he knows the city isn't out of the woods just yet.

"To sustain this progress and beat this pandemic, we must continue to adhere to the safety precautions recommended by the CDC and stay vigilant.”

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also declined in Clarksville leading to Tuesday's announcement.