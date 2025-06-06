Mason Ramsey talks CMA Fest, new music and life on the road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We caught up with Mason ahead of his Sunday performance on the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Walk of Fame Park, and it’s clear he’s been busy.

“We’ve got a lot of new songs we’ve been doing—it’s going to be a really fun, energetic show.”

Over the past year, Mason has played three tours, continued to evolve his musical style and taken time to reflect on what it means to live out his dream.

“You can’t go wrong playing at the Grand Ole Opry,” Mason shared. “That’s always been my dream place to play and have my grandpa watch me.”

Another highlight? Getting to perform alongside Lana Del Rey—a surreal moment he’s still soaking in.

Mason’s not just hitting stages—he’s been hard at work songwriting, with hopes of releasing a new project this fall.

“We’re developing a new sound and a new style—playing everything by ear,” he explained.

Fans can expect a deeper dive into his classic country influences, too. Think Gary Stewart, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and Ricky Skaggs.

When he’s not performing or writing, Mason keeps things grounded with some good old-fashioned downtime. “I love working on my truck and hanging out with my amazing, awesome cat, King Meow Meows,” he said.

You can catch Mason Ramsey greeting fans inside Fan Fair X and performing live Sunday at noon on the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage.