Masseuse accused of sexual misconduct with clients arrested for practicing without a License

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested and charged after an undercover investigation found that he was performing massages at his home without a license.

Metro Nashville Police Special Victims Division Human Trafficking Detectives charged 33-year-old Tarek Mentouri with felony impersonation of a licensed professional.

Photo: MNPD Tarek Mentouri

Mentouri's license was revoked last August by the Tennessee Massage Licensing Board following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with clients during appointments.

On Tuesday, undercover detectives set up a deal with Mentouri for a massage at his Glade Street residence. After Mentouri was paid prior to a massage, officers arrested him. A judicial commissioner set Mentouri’s bond at $2,500.

The investigation is ongoing.