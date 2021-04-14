Watch
Masseuse accused of sexual misconduct with clients arrested for practicing without a License

WTVF
Posted at 10:15 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 23:15:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested and charged after an undercover investigation found that he was performing massages at his home without a license.

Metro Nashville Police Special Victims Division Human Trafficking Detectives charged 33-year-old Tarek Mentouri with felony impersonation of a licensed professional.

Tarek Mentouri.jpg
Tarek Mentouri
Photo: MNPD

Mentouri's license was revoked last August by the Tennessee Massage Licensing Board following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with clients during appointments.

On Tuesday, undercover detectives set up a deal with Mentouri for a massage at his Glade Street residence. After Mentouri was paid prior to a massage, officers arrested him. A judicial commissioner set Mentouri’s bond at $2,500.

The investigation is ongoing.

