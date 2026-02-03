Massive fire at Elm Hill Marina on Percy Priest Lake Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are at the scene of a massive fire at Elm Hill Marina on Percy Priest Lake.

Smoke can be seen for miles this morning. At this time, there have been no reported injuries, but docks and at least a dozen boats are engulfed in flames according to Lawrence County Fire & Rescue.

No word yet on the cause on the fire.

We will update as we learn more.

