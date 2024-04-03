HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've learned of a new massive search effort underway Wednesday morning to look for Sebastian Rogers.

NewsChannel 5 Nick Beres has exclusive details on what he's learned is a large new response by professionals with boots on the ground looking for Sebastian.

This comes one day after authorities told us they would renew the search effort. True to their word it's happening this morning.

Dozens of professional searchers have been called in by Sumner County EMS to canvas the entire area a six to ten mile radius. We are talking sheriff's deputies, firefighters and more coming in from counties across middle Tennessee to help.

So far we seen several officers, two boats utility vehicles already the staging area.

The plan is for them to re-canvas the area already covered looking for anything that perhaps was missed during the original search or maybe something new that's appeared.

Again, this will be an organized search by professionals and residents in the neighborhood will see these officers out walking in the area.

It's expected to take all of today and maybe into tomorrow.