Maternity services suspended at Pulaski hospital due to recruitment, staffing challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Patients in Pulaski will need to look for new health care providers if they're in need of labor or delivery services in the future.

The Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski announced in November that due to ongoing recruitment and staffing challenges, they are pausing labor and delivery services at their facility and transitioning the services to their sister hospital STRHS – Lawrenceburg.

That went into effect on December 11.

"We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for impacted patients and their families," they said in their note to patients. "Labor and delivery services will be the only service impacted by this change."

"We want to reassure our patients that we continue to have a full-time obstetrician, Dr. Sara Bush, and a full-time certified nurse midwife, LeAnn Gordon, who will remain in Pulaski to provide prenatal and postnatal care. We will also continue to offer a range of women’s and children’s services including primary care, pediatrics and well women care as well as our specialized services in breast imaging and mammography, pelvic floor rehabilitation and pediatric occupational, physical and speech therapy."

