Matt Van Epps wins Republican Primary for US House Special Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Matt Van Epps has won the Republican Primary for the Tennessee special election for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District to replace Republican Congressman Mark Green who abruptly resigned this summer.

There had been 11 Republican candidates in the primary Tuesday, including state Reps. Jody Barrett, Gino Bulso and Lee Reeves, and a one-time appointee of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, Matt Van Epps.

Van Epps landed a late endorsement from Trump on Friday.

The special general election will take place December 2nd.