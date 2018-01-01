Maury Co. Schools Close Due To Flu

Fair
COLUMBIA Tenn. - Maury County Schools close due to widespread flu outbreak.
Dr. Chris Marczak, Maury County Public Schools Superintendent announced Monday that schools would be closed Wednesday through Friday. Allowing students to return to school on Monday.
The MCPS consulting physician, Dr. Smith, alerted school officials to the "severe influenza Type A problem."
He told them that in the last two weeks, one out of every three patients he has seen has been infected with Influenza Type A.
Due to widespread Influenza Type A in our region, @MauryCoSchools will be closed Wed-Fri; students report Monday. Please see your doctor if you feel sick! https://t.co/AfFE2INnG7 pic.twitter.com/w3wvNfUwq9— Dr. Chris Marczak (@cjmarczak) January 1, 2018
