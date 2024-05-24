Maury County animal shelter overwhelmed with nearly 300 dogs and cats

COLUMBIA, Tenn (WTVF) — Animal shelters across Middle Tennessee are grappling with an ongoing crisis of overcrowding, and in Maury County, the problem has only worsened since the devastating tornado two weeks ago.

The Maury County Animal Services is facing unprecedented numbers of homeless pets and urgently calling for public assistance.

Kim Raffauf, director of Maury County Animal Services, says the shelter is taking in more animals and they simple don't have the space.

"We are constantly working around the clock, reaching out to rescues, facilitating adoptions, and ensuring these animals keep moving in and out of the shelter so we can help more. But we need the public's help," Raffauf said.

The shelter is witnessing a record influx of animals, with nearly six months into the year already proving challenging. The small facility, equipped with just 56 kennels, has been operating at full capacity continuously. This month's challenges were intensified by the tornado, with the shelter taking in 288 animals in just 24 days.

The shelter has received approximately 40 animals directly affected by the tornado, with 30 believed to be displaced by the storm. However, the tornado is only part of the problem.



"There's a lot of low-cost spay and neuter options out there. We're willing to work with people to help them; we just need people to stop having unwanted litters of cats and puppies," Raffauf said, highlighting a significant contributor to the shelter's overcrowding issue.

Additionally, the shelter is dealing with a high number of pet surrenders.

"One animal comes in, and we’re getting another out. Sometimes we have to double up kennels, which is not ideal and below the standard of care we aim to provide. We are constantly trying to manage this nonstop influx," Raffauf said.

To alleviate the situation, the shelter is appealing to the public for help. Adoption fees are set at $75 for dogs and $25 for cats, which includes microchipping, and spaying or neutering.

The Maury County Animal Servicesurgently needs the community's support to provide these animals with the care and homes they deserve.