Maury County corrections officer charged with falsifying records about sexual contact with inmate

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County corrections officer James Stewart Thomas, 31, was charged with obstructing an investigation into allegations that he had nonconsensual sexual contact with a female inmate in his custody.

According to the indictment by a federal grand jury, Thomas wrote an official report in which he falsely claimed that he had reported to two Maury County Jail supervisors about an inmate who had made sexual advances toward him while she was in his custody at a hospital.

The report falsely claimed that the supervisors then advised him not to write about the inmate's alleged sexual advances.

The report omitted his sexual relationship with the inmate after her release from custody of the jail.

If convicted, Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison.