Maury County implements in and out system for tornado-touched areas

Sky 5_Thursday afternoon Storm Coverage_frame_282996.jpeg
Sky5 / WTVF
Sky5 flew over portions of Maury County that were ravaged by the May 8 storm.
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 16:35:15-04

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County emergency officials said Friday they will protect areas touched by the tornado with a new pass system.

They said individuals wanting access to the affected areas can check in and out with a pass. Those needing a pass can go to Randolph Howell Elementary School. Maury Fire and Rescue said this was to make the process safer.

"For this reason, OEM will be implementing a pass system where individuals wishing to gain access to the affected areas can check in and out, ensuring a controlled and secure environment," spokesperson Talon Hunt said.

The Maury County Highway Office will pick up vegetative debris starting Monday.

Vegetative debris is:

  • leaves (not in bags)
  • logs
  • plants
  • tree branches

Place any debris at the edge of the property line before the curb.


