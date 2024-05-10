Maury County implements in and out system for tornado-touched areas

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County emergency officials said Friday they will protect areas touched by the tornado with a new pass system.
They said individuals wanting access to the affected areas can check in and out with a pass. Those needing a pass can go to Randolph Howell Elementary School. Maury Fire and Rescue said this was to make the process safer.
"For this reason, OEM will be implementing a pass system where individuals wishing to gain access to the affected areas can check in and out, ensuring a controlled and secure environment," spokesperson Talon Hunt said.
The Maury County Highway Office will pick up vegetative debris starting Monday.
Vegetative debris is:
- leaves (not in bags)
- logs
- plants
- tree branches
Place any debris at the edge of the property line before the curb.
Carrie recommends:
Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.
-Carrie Sharp