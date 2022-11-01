Maury County Public Library faces controversy following Pride Month book display

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions ran high at a recent board meeting for the Maury County Public Library.

"I have never been sexually assaulted at a drag show, but I have been at church twice," said resident Jessee Graham.

All of the reaction comes because of a display of books for Pride Month back in June.

"Overwhelming our youth with adult things on sexuality, preying upon their innocence, and presenting harmful propaganda is more than just disturbing; it's downright hostile," said resident Charlsie Estes.

"There is no agenda at this library to sexualize children," said chair of the Maury County Library Board of Trustees, Joel Friddell. "It’s quite the opposite."

Friddell said the LGBT books were not open on the display and represented a wide range of age-appropriate options.

"The fact is that we have a very diverse community and so that collection reflects it more and more, and we’re very proud of that," said Friddell.

Of the more than 110,000 books in the library, 423 fit the LGBT category. Children under 13 cannot check out a book without a parent.

Still, some argue the books had no place on display.

"But to use my taxpayer and your taxpayer dollars to buy these books to push on a twelve-year-old girl or boy — I have a problem with that," resident Adam Martin said.

Others called it a first amendment right.

"Removing books is removing representation," said resident Lukas Banks. "Period."

This, after library director Zac Fox resigned amid calls for him to step down. The board accepted his resignation "with regret."

"Zac was getting a lot of pressure from social media; there was some unfortunate hashtags and baseless allegations that were being made," Friddell said.

Now the library is on the search for a new director, and a new way forward.

"We are the repository of information. We are not a church, we are not a parent," said Friddell. "Our library has to serve everyone in the community, and that’s what we do."