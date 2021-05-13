Maury County residents urged to stay inside amid manhunt near Hampshire Pike

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A manhunt is underway in Maury County, prompting law enforcement to close roads and urge residents to stay in their homes in the area of Hampshire Pike at Cross Bridges.

Maury County Fire Department officials reported the closing of Hampshire Pike due to a crash and suspect search Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was involved in a police chase that began in Hickman County, according to Williamson County Sheriff's officials.

The suspect reportedly continued to run from law enforcement after the crash. A woman, the suspect's passenger, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Maury Regional Medical Center.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area and stay in their homes with the doors locked, specifically for those on the south side of Hampshire Pike.

Hampshire Unit School was briefly placed on lockdown. School officials say students were dismissed on time except for one bus since its route includes the closed area of Hampshire Pike.

Parents of students who ride that bus were told to pick up their kids from the school.