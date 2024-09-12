Maury County Sheriff's Department and TBI search for suspected murderer

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn (WTVF) — The Maury County Sheriff’s Department, in collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), is actively searching for a suspected murderer, Michael Dobbs, who has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List. Authorities are seeking Dobbs in connection with the recent homicide of 37-year-old Harold Grisham III.

Grisham was tragically shot and killed in Maury County on September 4.

According to his father, Harold Grisham Jr., his son was known for his cheerful demeanor and willingness to help others.

“Most people that been around him and everything would say, you know that you know he's always happy, cheerful, always got that smile,” Grisham Jr. reflected. “I mean, I've heard so much about that smile that it ain't funny.”

Harold Grisham III, named after his father, was a dedicated father himself. His teenage daughter was described as the light of his life.

“When he came right down to it, he'd do anything for anybody. I mean, he'd give his shirt. I mean, he didn't care. And most people that really know him, they'll tell you I mean, I've got older people that, you know, they're just tore up about it because they said that was their little buddy.”

According to court documents, Michael Dobbs, 46, is alleged to be the individual responsible for Grisham’s death. The details surrounding the incident remain sparse, but authorities have issued a warning that Dobbs is considered armed and dangerous.

The TBI and Maury County Sheriff's Department are urging anyone with information about Dobbs's whereabouts to come forward. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

As the search for Dobbs continues, Grisham Jr. remains focused on seeking justice for his son, expressing that Harold’s death was both senseless and deeply unjust.

“They can't understand why somebody would do that to him. All I've got through texts, and everything is he didn't deserve that. He's too good for that,” he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Maury County Sheriff's Department or the TBI immediately.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).