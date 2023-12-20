Maury Regional Medical offers program to help kick smoking, nicotine habits

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County Regional Health is offering a free, four-part nicotine cessation program in Jan. 2024 for anyone looking for ways to stop the habit of smoking or nicotine use.

The program will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 2 to Jan. 23, at Maury Regional Medical Center, 1224 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia.

“Quitting cigarettes, vaping products and smokeless tobacco may be the single most important thing a person can do to improve their health,” said Sharon Dobbins, a respiratory therapist who will lead the sessions. “As a former smoker, I can personally relate to the challenges that come with trying to stop using tobacco products and encourage those who are trying to quit to join this supportive group session.”

Advanced registration is required for the course in order to provide all the necessary materials. You can register for the course online.