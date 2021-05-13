May 13 COVID update: Active cases drop to 962, lowest so far this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. No additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,732; 96,857 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 962 active cases, the lowest so far this year. Additionally, the seven day percent positive has dropped to 3.0, which is also the lowest this year.

As of today, 825 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 913 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Today's update comes as Nashville prepares to lift all of its remaining capacity restrictions on Friday. However, the indoor mask mandate will remain in place. Beginning at midnight, there will be no restrictions on gathering size or business capacity in Davidson County.

“You’ll still have COVID, and you will until the vaccination rate gets way, way up there, that will linger in places, but you can’t shut down the economy over that," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Thursday morning on NewsChannel 5 This Morning. "Everybody should get a vaccination and that’s the key to our future."

New cases per 100,000 people: 9.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.0

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 124 calls on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Total number of cases: 98,732

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 60

Cases by sex

Male: 46,935

Female: 51,046

Unknown: 751

Cases by age