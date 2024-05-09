May, 8th tornado damage

Yesterday, May 8th, we had multiple tornados land in Middle Tennessee. Below is where all the tornadoes landed and their damage.
Columbia, TN
An EF3/140mph touched down caused one death and one injury.
Just heard back from the Damage Assessment Team:— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 9, 2024
Columbia, TN Tornado
EF-3/140mph
Path Length: TBD
Width: ~0.5 miles
Fatalities: 1
Injuries: 1
NOTE: All of this data is preliminary and subject to change! It will take a few days to complete this survey.
