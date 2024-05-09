May, 8th tornado damage

Yesterday, May 8th, we had multiple tornados land in Middle Tennessee. Below is where all the tornadoes landed and their damage.

Columbia, TN

An EF3/140mph touched down caused one death and one injury.

Just heard back from the Damage Assessment Team:



Columbia, TN Tornado

EF-3/140mph

Path Length: TBD

Width: ~0.5 miles

Fatalities: 1

Injuries: 1



NOTE: All of this data is preliminary and subject to change! It will take a few days to complete this survey. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 9, 2024

