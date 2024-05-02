'Maybe my son would be here if he was still locked up': Remembering Allen Beachem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What was meant to be a joyous Easter Brunch for a family in Salemtown ended in tragedy as gunfire erupted, claiming the life of a beloved son, husband, father, veteran, volunteer firefighter, and coach.

Allen Beachem — described by his mother Shirley as not just her son but her best friend — was fatally shot on a trip to Nashville on Easter Sunday.

The suspected gunman, Anton Rucker, was out on bond at the time of the shooting, raising questions about the effectiveness of the justice system in protecting innocent lives.

“It was just senseless and that knowing that he was just out to celebrate his wife and his brother's birthday,” Beachem said.

Shirley Beachem, grieving the loss of her son, now wonders whether Allen would still be alive if Rucker had remained behind bars.

Allen Beachem's life was one marked by service and dedication, with no prior run-ins with the law. Yet, a trip to Nashville turned tragic when Nashville police said Rucker, a convicted felon with a history of violent offenses pulled out a gun and started shooting after an altercation.

Police said Rucker injured several people, killing Shirley's son and breaking her heart.

“Somewhere down the line we’re dropping the ball because he continued to do some of the same things, and he's able to do it, and you know, it's not fair,” Beachem said.

Shirley Beachem's anguish is compounded by the knowledge that Rucker had previous convictions and was out on pre-trial bond despite a history of violent behavior. She believes that had the justice system acted differently, her son might still be alive today.

“If he was not out on the street that he was in, this would not have happened.”

The tragic case highlights a concerning trend in Nashville, where individuals out on bond are allegedly committing violent crimes.

Shirley Beachem's call for justice reform echoes the sentiments of many who have been affected by similar tragedies.

“Maybe my son was here if he was still locked up. We you know, because I think the justice system has to do what it can to not only protect that person, but they take the people that are innocent that are walking the street, they need to be protected also.”

Beachem mourns the loss of her son, but she remains steadfast in her determination to seek justice and prevent other families from experiencing similar heartbreak.