MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the tornado-decimated candle factory in Mayfield will expand its operations.

Mayfield Consumers Products — which creates candles and other home fragrance options — will invest $33.3 million in rebuilding efforts and expansion at the Hickory Industrial Park. The company plans to employ more than 500 full-time workers during the next five years.

“Following last year’s devastating storm in Western Kentucky, we are glad to see jobs returning to the area,” Gov. Beshear said. “This reinvestment by Mayfield Consumer Products is good news for Graves County and the surrounding region as they work to rebuild and recover from the deadliest tornadoes in our state’s history.”

The new footprint for the company will expand to 300,000 square feet, with a 63,000 square foot expansion in the industrial park. The expected completion date should happen sometime in 2023.

“We dearly love this community and its citizens,” said Mary Propes, founder of MCP. “MCP’s resolve to rebuild here and to play a central role in helping to restore the place we call home has been a top priority since the morning of Dec. 11, 2021. This community has a bright future, and we are committed to being a big part of that progress.”