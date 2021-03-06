Mayor adds new members to Metro’s Christmas Day Special Review Committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the city continues to recover from the Christmas Day bombing, Nashville Mayor John Cooper has added new members to Metro’s Christmas Day Special Review Committee.

Cooper appointed seven Nashvillians to the committee. They include public safety experts, community partners and downtown property owners.

The group will review and investigate the circumstances of the blast and suggest improvements, procedures and policy changes.

“From this tragedy, we have an opportunity to learn and become stronger,” Mayor Cooper said in a press release. “These Nashvillians bring expertise, experience, and diverse perspectives to this committee. I’m grateful for their service.”

The additions include:

Jamie Hollin : principal at the Law Office of Jamie Hollin and a former Metro Councilmember for District 5.

: principal at the Law Office of Jamie Hollin and a former Metro Councilmember for District 5. Andrés Martinez : director of policy and communications at Conexión Américas and chair of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board.

: director of policy and communications at Conexión Américas and chair of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board. Leshuan Oliver : Captain – Vanderbilt University Police Department and member of Mayor Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission.

: Captain – Vanderbilt University Police Department and member of Mayor Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission. Brenda Sanderson : downtown resident and co-owner of The Stage, Legends Corner, and the Second Fiddle in downtown Nashville.

: downtown resident and co-owner of The Stage, Legends Corner, and the Second Fiddle in downtown Nashville. Paul G. Summers : attorney, former senior judge on the Tennessee Supreme Court, and former Tennessee attorney general.

: attorney, former senior judge on the Tennessee Supreme Court, and former Tennessee attorney general. Darrell Talbert : president of Icon Entertainment Group, which owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Skull’s Rainbow Room, and the Johnny Cash Kitchen & Saloon in downtown Nashville. Mr. Talbert also is a member of Mayor Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission.

: president of Icon Entertainment Group, which owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Skull’s Rainbow Room, and the Johnny Cash Kitchen & Saloon in downtown Nashville. Mr. Talbert also is a member of Mayor Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission. Margie Quin: CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, law enforcement veteran, and member of Mayor Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman has appointed Councilmember Jennifer Gamble, Chair of the Metro Council Public Safety Committee, and Mario Avila, founding director of the Turner Family Center for Social Ventures at Vanderbilt University.