Mayor asks City of Franklin water customers to conserve water

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those who receive their water bills from the City of Franklin, Mayor Ken Moore said those residents need to restrict their water usage.

This restriction falls into the city's emergency plans and is at Emergency Status 1, which means the following:



Washing sidewalks, driveways, and other exterior paved areas except by the City of Franklin in the interest of public safety.

Filling or refilling swimming pools

Noncommercial washing of vehicles and boats.

Any use from a fire hydrant other than to fight fires and ensure adequate water quality in the distribution system.

Watering golf courses.

Dust control or compaction during construction.

This status is in effect until further notice, and it is a result of the drought looming over Middle Tennessee.

The city serves 19,064 customers in the Franklin area, where its water comes from the Harpeth River. The remainder of Franklin's water comes from the Cumberland River in Nashville via other water utilities.