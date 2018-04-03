Mayor Briley Signs 'Declaration of Transportation Independence'
10:31 PM, Apr 2, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor David Briley bolstered his commitment to the Nashville transit plan by signing Nashville's "Declaration of Transportation Independence."
Briley made the announcement Monday night. He slammed the critics and stressed the "Let's Move Nashville" plan is the best option for the city.
He said the plan would also create safer, walkable communities and entice businesses to plant roots in Music City.
His signing of the "Declaration of Transportation Independence" meant residents can have options moving safely, and independently in the city. He also referred to May 1, election day, as "transportation independence day."