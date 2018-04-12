Mayor Briley votes In Transit Referendum

8:01 PM, Apr 11, 2018
59 mins ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor David Briley was among the first Davidson County residents to cast his vote in the Nashville transit referendum election.

Early voting began Wednesday. Voters began to weigh in on the proposed tax hike to pay for the Let's Move Nashville Transit Plan.

The plan brings together new bus routes, light rail and even a downtown subway.

Early voting for the transit tax runs through April 26. Election Day is May 1.

