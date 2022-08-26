Mayor Cooper announces 400 small businesses to receive grant money in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the application process, around 468 Nashville small businesses will benefit from the $9 million grant program made available through the American Rescue Plan.

On average, recipients got $17,500.

“In a world where operating a small business was already difficult, the pandemic pushed many folks to the limit,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I’m proud we’ve been able to design a program that efficiently and effectively gets federal dollars to the small businesses around Nashville that need it. For those business owners and entrepreneurs who still need a little extra help, you can apply right now for a loan with below market-rate interest levels to kickstart your business.”

Eligible small businesses can still apply for loans at 2% interest from the $9 million loan program that opened for applications alongside the grant program earlier this summer. Unlike the grant program, there is no deadline to apply for the loan program, and applications will remain open while funds are available.