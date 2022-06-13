Mayor Cooper calls for prohibition of street vendors on Nashville sidewalks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After speaking out for party vehicle regulation, Mayor John Cooper is now asking for the removal of street vendors in downtown Nashville.

Cooper wrote a letter to the Metro Traffic and Parking Commission, calling street vendors a "blight for pedestrians." He called for a complete prohibition against the vendors on the sidewalks between Union Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard, spanning from the Cumberland River to 8th Avenue.

“We have reached a point where sidewalk vending has become a net negative for quality of life and the business landscape in Nashville. We are working on multiple fronts to make Nashville a cleaner and safer city, and I need your help to clean up street vending," Cooper wrote.

Cooper said the letter comes after he said he talked to businesses, residents and visitors in the downtown corridor.

"I have heard repeated complaints about the disruptive effect that vendors have on their businesses, Cooper wrote. "Our public safety professionals have warned about the safety risks posed by multiple propane tanks, generators, and the selling of intoxicants. Residents and visitors alike have decried the sale of items that are less than family friendly."

Cooper wrote he would like regulations to enforce.

He also would like to see the zone of prohibition extended to other parts of town, like Midtown, the Gulch, 12th South, Wedgewood-Houston, East Nashville or Germantown.