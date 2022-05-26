Mayor Cooper pens letter, stating party vehicles aren't a 'public need' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a letter to the Transportation and Licensing Commission, Mayor John Cooper minced no words on his thoughts on the need for party vehicles in Nashville's downtown corridor.

"It is time to regulate the party," Cooper wrote. "Let me reiterate, there is not a public need for these party vehicles. In fact, there is a public need not to have these vehicles on our streets, disturbing residents and businesses."

Cooper said he's been working on the issue since he took over at the top of the city's helm. Party vehicles — and their regulation — continued to be a topic in much of 2021 and 2022, as Metro Council worked to figure out the best measures for operating. Safe Fun Nashville, an activism group against no regulation of party vehicles, added to the conversation and urged the council to take action.

This year, the definitions of "enclosed" and "unenclosed" vehicles have been outlined, which is important for establishing legal allowances concerning noise levels and alcohol consumption by passengers. Passengers will be allowed to drink alcohol only on buses with a beer board permit, but they will no longer be restricted to designated seating areas while the buses are in motion. The party bus businesses must also submit an application to the Metro Transportation and Licensing Commission (MTLC) to be approved to operate.

Cooper added that the commission shouldn't listen to party vehicle regulators only, especially when it came to the argument of job creation.

"You have heard party vehicle owners cite job creation as a rationale for granting permits," Cooper wrote. "I will remind you that the Nashville Metro Area has a 2.4% unemployment rate, third lowest in the nation. There are many job openings in our hospitality industry. The greater risk is that the disruptive effects of these vehicles result in a loss of jobs downtown as office tenants relocate and guests opt to travel somewhere else."

Cooper wrote that in talking with hospitality industry players, they said the party vehicles "detract" from the Nashville experience.

"As you determine regulations and the number of permits for entertainment transportation vehicles, I encourage you to pay careful attention to the 'public necessity' provision," he wrote. "Is there a public need for these vehicles in Nashville? Not a private business interest. Not tourist desire. Not market demand. But public necessity. I echo many thousands of Nashvillians when I say Nashville does not need these vehicles. In fact, there is a public need not to have these vehicles clogging up our public streets and bringing quality of life concerns to our neighborhoods and businesses."

In dealing with the continuation of party vehicles, Cooper wrote he would like a distinct category between party vehicles and tour buses that are seated and don't involve alcohol. He would also like to see party vehicle hours end at 11 p.m. with restrictions during the weekday rush hour. He also doesn't want any unenclosed vehicles on Nashville's streets.