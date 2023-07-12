Mayor Cooper proposes installing 55,000 LED streetlights around Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper wants all the streetlights replaced in Nashville to save the city $20 million over the next ten years.

There's currently 55,000 streetlights around the county and if approved by Metro Council, changing them to energy efficient bulbs comes with more than just financial benefits.

LED street lights use anywhere between 50 to 75 percent less energy, which amounts to enough energy to power more than 1,800 homes. So a lot of energy would be saved. The lights also have a longer life span, have dimming technology and alert crews when the bulb goes out.

A similar plan has been in the works for more than a decade, but Cooper made sure there was a finalized plan before he left office.

Installing and maintaining the new lights will fall into the hands of NES crews with the oversight of NDOT.

City leaders hope this also has another impact, which is to make the streets safer and brighter to save lives by preventing more roadway deaths and injuries.