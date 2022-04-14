Mayor Cooper to announce new mental health funding within court system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper is announcing new funding for mental health services within the court system on Thursday. It's an effort to eliminate reincarceration for low-level and non-violent offenses.

He will be joined by the Task Force on Competency and Well-being, which will also release a Task Force report.

This isn't the first effort from Metro to reduce these rates. Last year the Partners in Care program was established, which places mental health specialists in police cars. Of the calls Metro Nashville Police have responded to that required a specialist on scene, 96% were connected to help while less than 4% of calls ended in arrest.

It came after a nationwide push for police departments to be better equipped to handle mental health calls.

Thursday's announcement will continue Mayor Cooper's effort to reduce or even eliminate the rate at which people find themselves repeatedly behind bars.

According to the most recent study from the Brookings Institution, the North Nashville area with the ZIP code 37208 has the highest incarceration rates in the country at just over 14%.