Mayor Cooper's $500 million plan: New schools, upgrades for Metro Nashville education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mayor's nearly $500 million Capital Spending Plan has been unveiled with a big focus on education in Metro Nashville.

Mayor Cooper's plan focuses on three core areas: making sure first responders have enough resources, keeping city infrastructure up to date and upgrading schools to keep education a priority.

$140 million in public safety would be going towards funding new resources for the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police. It would also fund the new Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment on Brick Church Pike, which would replace the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center near Nissan Stadium.

$97 million would go to infrastructure projects like resurfacing roads, pedestrian safety and storm water management.

Then more than $155 million of the budget would go towards education. Mayor Cooper wants to build new schools for Lakeview Elementary and Percy Priest Elementary, and almost completely renovate Paragon Mills Elementary. The plans also calls for $27 million in upgrades, repairs and much-needed maintenance to be spread across the district.

"Listen, school buildings don't teach our students, that's what our hard-working professionals do every day. They wake up every morning to do just that," said MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle. "But school facilities can, and I repeat can, have an impact on the way a student learns, how they feel about their schools, and how they think they're community values them."

Including those in the announcement, Mayor Cooper will have fully funded six brand new schools since taking office.