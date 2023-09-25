Mayor-elect Freddie O'Connell ready for two swearing-in ceremonies to become Nashville's 10th mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today's the day Freddie O'Connell will be sworn in as Metro Nashville's 10th mayor. The ceremony will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Historic Metro Courthouse. It’s a private swearing-in ceremony that will be performed by Judge David Briley in his courtroom.

O'Connell says Mayor John Cooper and his administration have been helpful in the transition.

“Today is the most efficient way to execute a handoff between the two administrations,” O’Connell explained in a news release.

This ceremony allows the O'Connell administration to get a team in place ahead of the first Metro Council meeting scheduled for October 3rd. We will stream today’s ceremony live on our mobile app and here on our website.

There is also a public swearing-in ceremony and celebration planned for Saturday, September 30th. It’s a daylong celebration of city services called the Celebration of Nashville Coming Together that will include transit treks, food trucks, and live music at City Hall Park. It'll start with an invite-only gathering at 9 a.m. at Congregation Micah. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., O'Connell will join the vice mayor and metro council for the inauguration celebration at City Hall Park. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Organizations and departments across the city will gather to show what Nashville has to offer. There will be a lot of meetup locations across the city for people to come together on a transit trek to get to the inauguration at the Historic Metro Courthouse.

O'Connell says Saturday will celebrate a city coming together in many ways to highlight how Nashville works, moves, and how it will grow.