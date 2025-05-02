Mayor Freddie O'Connell outlines priorities for Nashville in State of the Metro address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the Nashville Public Library Thursday, Mayor Freddie O'Connell delivered his State of Metro address, outlining his recommended 2026 budget of $3.8 billion.

"I want all of us to have more of the things we need. Schools we're proud of, services we trust, safety we deserve," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

Schools will receive 13% more money in the 2026 budget.

City leaders said $64.5 million will help continue some of the programs currently paid for by federal emergency money, including college and career readiness, mental health support, Community Achieves, the scholar's portfolio, and more.

There's also money geared toward helping with school safety.

"This budget lets us keep a nurse in every school and MNPD will add another 23 new school resource officers to enhance safety," O'Connell said.

Click here for more detailed information on the 2026 budget.

He also spent time explaining something on many people's minds, why some residents will see higher property tax bills.

"The median home in Davidson County is now 45% more valuable than it was when last appraised. And that means when we set the new tax rate, some of us will have increased costs," O'Connell said.

After the speech, the mayor elaborated on the budget and what it means for folks who may see a rise in their tax bill.

"If you look at the rate of increase we're proposing it is almost exactly the cost of inflation over the previous 5 years. We're trying to afford Nashville's growth, and this is a very back-to-basics budget," O'Connell said.

Nearly $50 million will go to first responders, and $138 million is earmarked for initiatives like affordable housing and other support services.

The mayor announced a major investment in affordable housing through a Unified Housing Strategy.

"I'm recommending a total of $45 million from the metro in our first year of implementation," O'Connell said.

Beyond the budget, O'Connell outlined several priorities for the city, including fighting for nonprofits facing funding shortages due to federal changes.

"We're not standing idly by as the federal government unlawfully tries to cut funding that's legally ours, we've told them we'll see you in court," O'Connell said.

The State of Metro event also featured performances by the Antioch High School Woodwind Ensemble and the Nashville Youth Poet Laureate.

Meanwhile, protesters lined up outside of the address, all voicing one demand: don't raise the property taxes for Davidson County.

"You don't have to raise taxes. You can keep things the way they are, and pay for the programs and services that are necessary for Nashville, like fire and police and fixing the streets and the roads and the sidewalks. But you do not have to pay for all of these other projects out of the taxpayer's pocket," one protester said.

The State of Metro event also featured performances by the Antioch High School Woodwind Ensemble and the Nashville Youth Poet Laureate.

Have thoughts about the proposed property tax increase or how the $3.8 billion budget should be allocated? Watch the full video of Mayor O'Connell's State of Metro address and share your perspective with our reporter at robb.coles@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.