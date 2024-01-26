Mayor Freddie O'Connell release capital spending plan focused on education, infrastructure and neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell released his capital spending plan this week to highlight changes he would like to see across the city.

According to the Mayor's office, Metro is in its best financial position in recent history. So, Mayor O'Connell says he wants to capitalize on that.

He's proposing a $514 million capital spending plan to invest in six areas he says could use upgrades: Education, neighborhoods, transit and transportation, metro facilities and equipment, customer service and sustainability.

“This capital spending plan reflects my priorities that I laid out upon taking office. We are putting our money where our people are – in our neighborhoods – and taking more steps to ensure that Nashvillians know their government is responsive to their needs,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “Our libraries, parks, schools, and roads are community assets that bring us together, enriching a shared pride we have in our home. I’m proud to take a big step toward our shared goals.”

His office released a plan announcing they're putting money where people are like libraries, parks, schools, and roads. Schools represent the largest group of investments in the plan which funds ongoing work at Lakeview Elementary, Paragon Mills Elementary and invests $47 million in schools across the city.

In neighborhoods, there are plans for investments in parks in areas that lack amenities including $13 million for Mill Ridge Park and the new Mariposa Park. The money would also help develop a new traffic management system to find ways to improve traffic flow.

The plan says $10 million will be for sidewalk construction and altogether, invests $31 million in transit needs and improvements like a better bus fleet, neighborhood transit centers, and transit center improvements.

More than $100 million is invested in deferred maintenance, so Metro can serve Nashvillians at good facilities with systems that work efficiently. These include upgrades to parks, libraries, fire stations, and greenways, plus planning and designs for new and replacement facilities at public health, libraries, and the Metro Southeast campus.

An investment of $500,000 will go to planning a new facility for Metro Animal Care and Control. The list includes investment in Metro’s assets like fire stations, and a new Nashville Youth Center for Empowerment to replace the current juvenile justice facility.

The plan also expands Metro’s heavy fleet, ensuring reliable trash collection and snow removal capacity.

Also, the Mayor seeks to invest $9 million in land and planning for a replacement public health clinic and $39 million in state of good repair transportation infrastructure projects across the county.