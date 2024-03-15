Mayor Freddie O'Connell release new transportation transformation plan in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced new plans that he says address transportation issues and would transform the way people move around the city.

The plans were released as a way to ramp up support for a transit referendum later this year.

The Mayor's office released concept maps that were presented to the Technical Advisory Committee this month to show the progress his office hopes to make.

The maps focus on four key points: sidewalks, signals, service and safety.

The sidewalk plan highlights a proposition to build up to 86 miles of additional sidewalks around Nashville which could connect neighborhoods to major corridors.

This would allow people to walk or bike around the city more easily.

The new signal proposal looks at updating or adding new technology to identify traffic flow patterns. A new management center is expected to launch this fall under NDOT to do this.

The service section looks to create a more productive transit system. This includes 38 miles of bus rapid lanes.

Wednesday, the mayor will hold a meeting with the Community Advisory Committee to come up with a plan to engage the community on what they would want in a transit plan.

We'll let you know when that's scheduled.