Mayor Freddie O'Connell set to give first State of Metro address today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell will deliver his first State of Metro address Tuesday morning and there's a lot on the table that could come up that could impact you and your family.

The address is at 10 a.m. at the Nashville Fairgrounds. We expect Mayor O'Connell to talk about his big priorities for the year.

Topics could include Metro's budget after he released his proposed budget on May 1st. There's also the transit referendum that's set to go before voters in November.

In a note from his office, they told us that he will highlight the work underway to deliver on the recommendations of three transition committees and the feedback he’s heard from Nashvillians. It includes information on the progress of his transit overhaul to make getting around Nashville easier.

It could take convincing. A 2018 transit referendum was overwhelmingly rejected by voters.

We also expect to hear about his $3.2 billion budget proposal. It includes a $30 million investment in the Barnes Housing Fund, a 3.5% cost of living increase for Metro Employees, and $1.25 billion for Metro Schools.

For the first time, the State of Metro Address will be available in English, Spanish, and Arabic. There are phone numbers you have to call to get those different options. For interpretation in Spanish call 646-876-9923 and enter code 89795687540##. For interpretation in Arabic call 646-931-3860 and enter code 86079641719##.

