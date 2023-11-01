Mayor Freddie O'Connell sets a new Executive Director of Civilian Review Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell wants to continue to focus on police accountability. He has now developed a new group that looks into officer complaints called the Civilian Review Board.

O’Connell says in 2018, Nashville voters overwhelmingly demanded civilian oversight of police, which led to the work of the community oversight board. This year Governor Bill Lee a bill into law that abolishes community oversight boards which has made the Nashville board inactive since Friday, October 27th.

Mayor O'Connell says he went to work to create this new oversight committee with the help of members of the former oversight board. Last week, the group had to meet a state-imposed deadline of hiring a director and having the new board meet in person. Jill Fitcheard, who led the community oversight board, has been confirmed as Executive Director of this new review board.

O'Connell said hiring those who were a part of the former oversight board will be a trend going forward.

In its new form, the board will have fewer members, the mayor will have more power over board member appointments, and the board will lose the ability to obtain confidential records on cases that are still open and under investigation by police.