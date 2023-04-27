Mayor John Cooper to deliver 60th State of Metro address as term comes to a close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper will deliver the 60th State of Metro address Thursday morning. It comes just one day after a big win for his administration getting the new Titans stadium approved.

The Mayor will be at Lawson High School at 10 a.m. to talk more about what he sees for Nashville's future. He sees the stadium deal as being the doorway to a lot of possibilities for growth. He'll also lay out his budget priorities for the 2024 fiscal year.

Cooper's four-year term is coming to a close as he's not seeking re-election in the fall. When he announced that decision he said that he felt like he's gotten more accomplished in the last 40 months than any 40 months in Metro history.

A recently released poll from Vanderbilt that surveyed more than a thousand people shows some may disagree. For the second year in a row, more than half surveyed said Nashville is on the wrong track. The 56 percent who think that is more than double those who thought the same in 2017.

Still 59 percent approve of the job Mayor John Cooper is doing.

The polls shows those surveyed believe concerns are beyond the mayor's control and likely related to concerns about growth.

Respondents said they'd like to see the next mayor focus more on improving public education, reducing crime, and devoting more resources to affordable housing.