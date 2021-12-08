Mayor John Cooper to discuss future of Second Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas will mark one year since Second Avenue was forever changed by an early morning bombing.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, along with the Second Avenue Task Force, will meet Wednesday at Wildhorse Saloon to talk about the future of the historic street. It's happening at 10 a.m.

Throughout the year, community feedback has been essential for project managers, saying they want to gear the designs towards the people of Nashville, not just tourists.

The Mayor's Capitol spending plan includes $20 million for the recovery of Second Avenue and because of the history in this area, the historic zoning commission has played a big role in approving projects.

This fall, the Commission approved the reconstruction recommendations for two buildings, including immediate stabilization to repair gutters, steel bracing and additional protective mortar to the tops of exposed masonry walls.