Mayor John Cooper to give State of Metro address today; what to expect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper will deliver his annual State of Metro address, Thursday morning. This will be his second since taking office.

While the mayor's office hasn’t released details of the speech early, Mayor Cooper is expected to talk more about policy and budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year.

The State of Metro address will start at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it here, on NewsChannel 5 Plus and on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Nashville is coming off of a difficult year, having to deal with the aftermath from last year's tornadoes, the pandemic and the Christmas Day bombing. Mayor Cooper will talk about this vision for a city that is working to rebound from all this.

Here are some of the key points to expect:

We expect to hear him talk about the city's property tax rate which he claims will soon be a record low.

Remember, he said last year's 34% increased will be "reversed,” but a lot of people are getting higher appraisals right now.

Mayor Cooper will also outline next year's budget priorities, which ultimately will go to council before being approved by June.

Something to also look out for as part of that budget is funding for Metro Schools. The district has requested $84 million that includes money for employee raises, recruitment and virtual options.