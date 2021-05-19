Watch
Franklin mayor honors lives lost in pandemic, discusses plans for 2021 in State of the City address

City of Franklin
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 19, 2021
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Mayor Ken More and other city officials updated residents on many topics during his State of the City address Wednesday.

Making lemonade, out of the lemons 2020 gave us - that was the theme of his message.

Mayor Moore thanked residents, officials and the health department for coming together during the pandemic. A moment of silence was held for the 217 Franklin residents who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Mayor Moore also discussed plans for a new fire station, creating the Southeast Park and improvements to Columbia Avenue.

